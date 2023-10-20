Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Enjoy the Warm Weather at Their Son's Soccer Practice
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are enjoying some time out in the sun while attending their son’s soccer practice!
The 45-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress, both best known for their roles in That ’70s Show, were spotted on Friday (October 20) in Los Angeles watching their six-year-old son Dimitri play soccer.
The proud parents dressed in casual attire for the occasion, as they took in the action from the sideline. Ashton held a soccer ball, and Mila took a break to take a phone call at one moment.
Ashton and Mila were seen at Dimitri‘s soccer practice last month, too!
A couple weeks ago, the couple headed out for a date night in Los Angeles, and we have all the photos!
Browse through the gallery for more photos of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at their son’s soccer practice…