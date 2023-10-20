Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Meryl Streep &amp; Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Meryl Streep & Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 11:14 pm

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Enjoy the Warm Weather at Their Son's Soccer Practice

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Enjoy the Warm Weather at Their Son's Soccer Practice

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are enjoying some time out in the sun while attending their son’s soccer practice!

The 45-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress, both best known for their roles in That ’70s Show, were spotted on Friday (October 20) in Los Angeles watching their six-year-old son Dimitri play soccer.

The proud parents dressed in casual attire for the occasion, as they took in the action from the sideline. Ashton held a soccer ball, and Mila took a break to take a phone call at one moment.

Ashton and Mila were seen at Dimitri‘s soccer practice last month, too!

A couple weeks ago, the couple headed out for a date night in Los Angeles, and we have all the photos!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at their son’s soccer practice…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashton kutcher mila kunis soccer practice sunny 01
ashton kutcher mila kunis soccer practice sunny 02
ashton kutcher mila kunis soccer practice sunny 03
ashton kutcher mila kunis soccer practice sunny 04
ashton kutcher mila kunis soccer practice sunny 05
ashton kutcher mila kunis soccer practice sunny 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images