Wed, 11 October 2023 at 1:55 am

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands on Rare Date Night in L.A.

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands on Rare Date Night in L.A.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are enjoying a rare night out with friends!

The 45-year-old No Strings Attached actor and the 40-year-old Bad Moms actress held hands as they left French restaurant Gigi’s after dinner with a group of their friends on Tuesday night (October 10) in Los Angeles.

For their night out, Ashton wore an orange hoodie, jeans, and a Chicago Bears hat while Mila wore a light blue sweatshirt and black jeans.

Mila and Ashton have stayed out of the spotlight over the past few weeks after they faced backlash for writing letters of support for That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson after he was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape.

Over the summer, Mila was spotted having lunch with a famous friend!
