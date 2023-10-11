Offset Talks Future of Migos Nearly a Year After Takeoff's Tragic Death

Offset is opening up about the future of Migos.

The hip hop group has been on hiatus since the tragic killing of one of it’s members, Takeoff, in November 2022.

Over the summer, remaining members Offset and Quavo reunited to perform a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards.

Now, Offset is speaking out about whether there will be a future for Migos without Takeoff.

“The group just could never be the group,” he recently told Hot 97. “It’s not like we on some, like, F each other. See, this [is] all love, but we missing our glue to our piece. You can’t just act like and just continue like, and I think people be trying to make it like it’s ‘bout some bullsh-t. It’s not about bullsh-t. We can’t continue our group without the main man.”

“See, he the main man behind-the-scenes and the main man on the scene. He don’t care about the, you know, he don’t care to be the main… big head, but really, he’s the main guy, so it’s like we can’t continue that,” he continued.

“And so to close that chapter like that is great,” he added about the BET Awards performance. “It’s unfortunate, but we got to.”

Meanwhile, Offset is about to release his own solo album Set It Off THIS Friday (October 13) – Check out the first single “FAN”!