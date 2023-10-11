Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Reports That Dad Jamie is Living with Her Amid Health Woes

Jamie Lynn Spears is addressing the new reports about her.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the 32-year-old Zoey 101 actress’ dad Jamie Spears moved into a guesthouse on her property in Hammond, Louisiana as he deals with some health issues.

On Saturday (October 7), Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story to address the reports.

“literally, outside of work, the only ppl I see are the ppl I live with, & that only includes the hubs, Ivey, Maddie, 2 dogs, & 1 cat. lolz,” Jamie Lynn wrote, referencing her husband Jamie Watson and her two daughters.

Jamie Lynn wrote the message beneath a quote that read, “Nothing is more peaceful than having no interest in anyone.”

Reports that Jamie, 71, moved in with his youngest daughter comes after it was reported that he was “severely ill” and had to have surgery due to a “bad infection.” You can find out more about Jamie‘s health woes here.