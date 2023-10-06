Britney Spears' Father Jamie Hospitalized, Recovering From Bacterial Infection

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie is reportedly recovering after spending some time in the hospital.

Page Six was the first to report that the 71-year-old patriarch of the Spears family was “severely ill” and had underwent surgery.

Additional reporting has provided some insight into what is going on.

“Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” a source told Page Six, adding that he was in an infectious disease facility.

People confirmed that Jamie had been hospitalized but had since been released. He is receiving additional treatment at an outpatient facility.

At this time, Britney does not appear to have directly responded to the reports about her estranged father.

According to reports, the pair have not been in touch since Britney was released from her conservatorship. The pop star has been vocal in voicing her displeasure for her father and other members of her family in the time since she has found her freedom.

She has previously said that her father would “go low” while acting as her conservator, saying that he insulted her appearance and more. Britney leveled other serious allegations against him.

Jamie has largely remained out of the press in the time since the conservatorship was dissolved. However, he gave a lengthy interview about his daughter, her finances, sons and more in December.

We are expected to learn more about Britney‘s relationship with her father and experience under the conservatorship with the release of her impending memoir The Woman in Me. She has recently even teased plans for a second book, which is already in the works.