Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 9:16 am

Pink Reveals Her Best & Worst Songs, Talks Gravity Defying Stunts That Scare Her & If She Compares Herself to Beyonce & Taylor Swift

Continue Here »

Pink Reveals Her Best & Worst Songs, Talks Gravity Defying Stunts That Scare Her & If She Compares Herself to Beyonce & Taylor Swift

Pink had so much to say in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The 44-year-old “Trust a Try” pop star opened up in a recent interview. In the process, she revealed what she considers to be her best and worst songs. She even referred to one hit from her past as being “a real mistake.”

She also spoke candidly about life on the road and live performances. Pink addressed her gravity defying stunts, saying that they even scare her sometimes.

On the topic of touring, Pink revealed if she saw two of the summer’s biggest stage shows – Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour and Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. She also explained if she compared herself to the powerful women.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Pink’s interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, EG, Extended, Pink, Slideshow, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr