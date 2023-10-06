Pink Reveals Her Best & Worst Songs, Talks Gravity Defying Stunts That Scare Her & If She Compares Herself to Beyonce & Taylor Swift

Pink had so much to say in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The 44-year-old “Trust a Try” pop star opened up in a recent interview. In the process, she revealed what she considers to be her best and worst songs. She even referred to one hit from her past as being “a real mistake.”

She also spoke candidly about life on the road and live performances. Pink addressed her gravity defying stunts, saying that they even scare her sometimes.

On the topic of touring, Pink revealed if she saw two of the summer’s biggest stage shows – Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour and Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. She also explained if she compared herself to the powerful women.

