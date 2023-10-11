Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 2:37 am

Did You Know This About Zingbot on 'Big Brother'?

Zingbot made his appearance on the latest episode of Big Brother, which aired Tuesday night (October 10)!

The fan-favorite, and houseguest favorite, robot comes on once a season to roast the remaining the houseguests, and helps lead one of the challenges.

Zingbot made his first appearance in season 12 of the US version of the series, and has appeared every season since.

Each time the robot shares in an insult about a houseguest, it’s followed by a “Zing!” He usually appears for the Veto competition.

However, there’s one popular fun fact about the popular robot figure that you may have not known.

Check out a little known fact inside…

Ahead of this week’s Zingbot episode of Big Brother, season 15 winner Andy Herren took to his Twitter/X account to re-share a little known fact.

“Zingbot is on #BB25 tonight so I want to post my annual tweet about how no audio actually comes from Zingbot. When he’s insulting the houseguests they’re just looking at a person in a robot suit silently swaying back and forth while Zingbot’s insults play through loudspeakers,” Andy shared.

RELATED: Eight Former ‘Big Brother’ Showmances Are Still Together Today (& Some Are Married with Kids!)
