Taylor Swift 'Likes' Fan Theory Connecting 'Midnights' to 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift might have just confirmed a theory!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter has seemingly signed off on a Swiftie’s theory, connecting 2022′s Midnights to 2024′s The Tortured Poets Department.

On her song “Fortnight” on the new album, Taylor sings: “I was supposed to be sent away / But they forgot to come and get me.”

On the last song on Midnights, “Hits Different,” she asks “Is that your key in the door / Is it OK? / Is it you? / Or have they come to take me away?”

User Patty Eminger pointed out what seems to be a clear link between the two, adding: “The album is just pure mania, and I heard someone describe it as ‘Tolerate It’ [from 2020’s Evermore] on meth, and I was like, ‘Perfect, just what I wanted.’”

Plenty of the Swifties in the comments agreed, and pointed out that Taylor “liked” the video, thus seemingly confirming his theory.

