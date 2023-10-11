Eddie Murphy is On a Mission to Save Christmas in 'Candy Cane Lane' First Look Photos!

Eddie Murphy is getting us so excited for Christmas!

Prime Video has released the first look photos at the upcoming holiday movie Candy Cane Lane starring the 62-year-old Emmy-winning actor, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jillian Bell.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

The movie also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger, Candy Cane Lane will be released on Prime Video on Dec. 1.

Stay tuned for the trailer!