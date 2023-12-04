Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 4:40 pm

Victoria Pedretti to Make Broadway Debut in 'An Enemy of the People' Opposite Jeremy Strong

Victoria Pedretti to Make Broadway Debut in 'An Enemy of the People' Opposite Jeremy Strong

Victoria Pedretti is heading to Broadway!

The 28-year-old actress, best known for her roles on You and The Haunting of Bly Manor, will be making her Broadway debut in early 2024 in the upcoming revival of Henrik Ibsen‘s An Enemy of the People.

Victoria will be starring opposite Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis from Playbill: “Set in a small Norwegian spa town, An Enemy of the People follows the principled Doctor Thomas Stockmann (Strong) as he attempts to alert the public that the spa’s water is poisoned. The resulting backlash to his revelation, borne out of society’s desperation for financial preservation, examines the morality of public outcry and the struggles shouldered by whistleblowers across time.”

Victoria will be playing Petra Stockmann, Dr. Stockmann’s “eldest daughter who inherits his taste for idealism in the face of communal cynicism.”

An Enemy of the People will begin previews February 27, 2024 at the Circle in the Square Theatre with opening night set for March 18.

Jeremy was also recently cast in a new movie based on the life of Donald Trump.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Broadway, Jeremy Strong, michael imperioli, Victoria Pedretti

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images