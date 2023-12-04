Victoria Pedretti to Make Broadway Debut in 'An Enemy of the People' Opposite Jeremy Strong

Victoria Pedretti is heading to Broadway!

The 28-year-old actress, best known for her roles on You and The Haunting of Bly Manor, will be making her Broadway debut in early 2024 in the upcoming revival of Henrik Ibsen‘s An Enemy of the People.

Victoria will be starring opposite Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis from Playbill: “Set in a small Norwegian spa town, An Enemy of the People follows the principled Doctor Thomas Stockmann (Strong) as he attempts to alert the public that the spa’s water is poisoned. The resulting backlash to his revelation, borne out of society’s desperation for financial preservation, examines the morality of public outcry and the struggles shouldered by whistleblowers across time.”

Victoria will be playing Petra Stockmann, Dr. Stockmann’s “eldest daughter who inherits his taste for idealism in the face of communal cynicism.”

An Enemy of the People will begin previews February 27, 2024 at the Circle in the Square Theatre with opening night set for March 18.

Jeremy was also recently cast in a new movie based on the life of Donald Trump.