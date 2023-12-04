So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez & More!

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala brought out well over 100 celebrities on Sunday night (December 3)!

Stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Natalie Portman hit the red carpet at the third annual event.

The Academy Museum Gala is a fundraising event for the museum, raising “funds to support the organization’s museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming,” according to Variety.

This year’s event was postponed due to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. It was originally supposed to take place October 14th, but was pushed back to this weekend.

Honorees this year included Priscilla director Sofia Coppola with the Visionary Award, Meryl Streep with the Icon Award, Michael B Jordan with the Vantage Award and Oprah Winfrey with the Pillar Award.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Tom Blyth FYI: Tom is wearing Tom Ford with Cartier jewelry.

Anna Diop FYI: Anna is wearing Christian Dior.

Aziz Ansari

Danny Ramirez FYI: Danny is wearing Dior with David Yurman jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino FYI: Fantasia is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Iranian actress Niousha Noor

Janet Yang

Eugenio Derbez

Joseph Lee FYI: Joseph is wearing Zegna.

Lauren Santo Domingo FYI: Lauren is wearing Rabanne.

Derek Blasberg

Christopher Briney FYI: Christopher is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Grace Van Patten FYI: Grace is wearing a Donna Karan dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Gael García Bernal

Christopher Miller & Phil Lord

Henry Golding

Lamorne Morris

Jay Ellis FYI: Jay is wearing Fendi.

Nicholas Galitzine FYI: Nicholas is wearing Fendi with Cartier jewelry.

Nat Wolff

Sofia Coppola & Thomas Mars FYI: Sofia is wearing Chanel.

Costume Designer Mark Bridges & Makeup Artist Kazu Hiro

Adrien Brody FYI: Adrien is wearing Dior Men.

Kyle MacLachlan & wife Desiree Gruber

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez FYI: Michaela Jaé is wearing Versace.

Dua Lipa FYI: Dua is wearing Chanel.

Nia Vardalos

Director Roger Ross Williams

Singer Kim Gordon FYI: Kim is wearing Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Margaret Qualley FYI: Margaret is wearing Chanel.

Zazie Beetz

Elizabeth Banks FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Shy Creation diamond earrings, a Le Vian diamond bracelet and a Zydo Italy diamond ring.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz FYI: Brooklyn is wearing Dior. Nicola is wearing Valentino.

Ted Sarandos & wife Nicole Avant

Aldis Hodge

Danai Gurira FYI: Danai is wearing Elie Saab.

Jeffrey Wright

Ke Huy Quan FYI: Ke is wearing Dior.

Greta Lee FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe with Cartier jewelry.

JJ Abrams

Anna Kendrick FYI: Anna is wearing a Lela Rose gown with REZA jewelry.

Akiva Goldsman

Meryl Streep

Rachel Zegler FYI: Rachel is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Yvonne Léon ring and earrings, and a Jacquie Aiche ring.

Danielle Brooks FYI: Danielle is wearing Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Oprah Winfrey FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Tracee Ellis Ross FYI: Tracee is wearing Richard Quinn.

Willem Dafoe

Camila Morrone FYI: Camila is wearing Chanel.

Ava DuVernay FYI: Ava is wearing Louis Vuitton.

GQ Editor in Chief Will Welch

Bryce Dallas Howard

Robert Downey Jr & wife Susan

Sarah Silverman

Awkwafina FYI: Awkwafina is wearing Georges Hobeika with KatKim jewelry.

America Ferrera FYI: America is wearing Chanel.

Eva Longoria FYI: Eva is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Zoe Kravitz FYI: Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent.

Jesse Williams

Greta Gerwig FYI: Greta is wearing Chanel.

Molly Shannon

Niecy Nash FYI: Niecy is wearing Tony Ward.

Alicia Vikander FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Deepika Padukone FYI: Deepika is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Grace Moretz FYI: Chloe is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo

Paul Bettany & Jennifer Connelly FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Sandra Oh

Michelle Williams FYI: Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Haim

Julianne Moore FYI: Julianne is wearing Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Gemma Chan

Saoirse Ronan FYI: Saoirse is wearing Louis Vuitton with Asprey jewelry.

Jurnee Smollett

Regina Hall FYI: Regina is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

Charles Melton

Stephanie Hsu FYI: Stephanie is wearing Giambattista Valli with KatKim jewelry.

Camille Rowe FYI: Camille is wearing Ferragamo with Cartier jewelry.

Addison Rae FYI: Addison is wearing Roberto Cavalli.

Cara Jade Myers

BJ Novak

Molly Gordon FYI: Molly is wearing Valentino.

Julia Garner FYI: Julia is wearing Phillip Lim.

Kaia Gerber FYI: Kaia is wearing Celine.

Cara Delevingne FYI: Cara is wearing Del Core.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Elisabetta Franchi.

Selena Gomez FYI: Selena is wearing Valentino.

Musician Yoshiki

Demi Moore FYI: Demi is wearing Tamara Ralph.

Teyana Taylor FYI: Teyana is wearing Versace.

Amber Valletta FYI: Amber is wearing Alaïa.

Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal FYI: Maggie is wearing Lanvin.

Laura Harrier FYI: Laura is wearing Alaïa.

Natasha Lyonne FYI: Natasha is wearing Miu Miu.

Keke Palmer FYI: Keke is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

Sheryl Lee Ralph FYI: Sheryl is wearing Christian Siriano.

Taylour Paige FYI: Taylour is wearing Balenciaga.

Ryan Michelle Bathe FYI: Ryan is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Taraji P Henson FYI: Taraji is wearing Zuhair Murad.

Zachary Quinto & Sian Heder

Jodie Turner Smith FYI: Jodie is wearing Christopher John Rogers.

Rashida Jones FYI: Rashida is wearing Dior.

Lily Gladstone FYI: Lily is wearing Marni.

Kendall Jenner FYI: Kendall is wearing Fendi.

Barry Keoghan FYI: Barry is wearing Givenchy.

Samara Weaving

Jared Leto

Salma Hayek

Leonardo DiCaprio

LaKeith Stanfield FYI: LaKeith is wearing Saint Laurent.

Zooey Deschanel FYI: Zooey is wearing a Shushutong look, Roger Vivier shoes and bag, and Le Vian jewelry.

Blitz Bazawule

Designers Laura Mulleavy & Kate Mulleavy

Kerry Condon FYI: Kerry is wearing Donna Karan.

Glenn Howerton

Jordan McGraw & Morgan Stewart

Adele Lim

Mason Gooding

Stan Walker

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Nicole Brown

Ross Schwartzman & Harley Viera-Newton

Lupita Nyong’o FYI: Lupita is wearing Chanel with De Beers jewelry.

Hari Nef FYI: Hari is wearing Mugler with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Phoebe Tonkin

Producer Bradley Thomas

Carlos Eric Lopez

Diana Silvers

Producer Jonathan Wang

Christina Ricci FYI: Christina is wearing Fendi with Martin Katz jewelry

Director J.A. Bayona

Teo Yoo

Directors Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan

Singer Laura Love

Karlie Kloss FYI: Karlie is wearing Schiaparelli.

Author Jaqueline Stewart FYI: Jaqueline is wearing Elie Saab.

Lisa Love

Natalie Portman FYI: Natalie is wearing Christian Dior.

Simu Liu

Olivia Wilde FYI: Olivia is wearing Alexandre Vauthier.

Lenny Kravitz

Rachel Sennott

Hailey Bieber FYI: Hailey is wearing Saint Laurent.

Meghann Fahy

Gayle King

Billie Eilish & Finneas FYI: Billie is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

Angela Bassett FYI: Angela is wearing Schiaparelli.

Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer, Louise Jacobson, Henry Wolfe & Tamryn Storm Hawker

Luke Wilson

Jon Bernthal

Carolyn Murphy FYI: Carolyn is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

