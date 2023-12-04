Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 4:44 am

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez & More!

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala brought out well over 100 celebrities on Sunday night (December 3)!

Stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Natalie Portman hit the red carpet at the third annual event.

The Academy Museum Gala is a fundraising event for the museum, raising “funds to support the organization’s museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming,” according to Variety.

This year’s event was postponed due to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. It was originally supposed to take place October 14th, but was pushed back to this weekend.

Honorees this year included Priscilla director Sofia Coppola with the Visionary Award, Meryl Streep with the Icon Award, Michael B Jordan with the Vantage Award and Oprah Winfrey with the Pillar Award.

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Tom Blyth at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Tom Blyth

FYI: Tom is wearing Tom Ford with Cartier jewelry.

Anna Diop at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Anna Diop

FYI: Anna is wearing Christian Dior.

Aziz Ansari at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Aziz Ansari

Danny Ramirez at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Danny Ramirez

FYI: Danny is wearing Dior with David Yurman jewelry.

Fantasia Barrino at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Fantasia Barrino

FYI: Fantasia is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Niousha Noor at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Iranian actress Niousha Noor

Janet Yang at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Janet Yang

Eugenio Derbez at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Eugenio Derbez

Joseph Lee at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Joseph Lee

FYI: Joseph is wearing Zegna.

Lauren Santo Domingo at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Lauren Santo Domingo

FYI: Lauren is wearing Rabanne.

Derek Blasberg at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Derek Blasberg

Christopher Briney at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Christopher Briney

FYI: Christopher is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Grace Van Patten at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Grace Van Patten

FYI: Grace is wearing a Donna Karan dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Gael García Bernal at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Gael García Bernal

Christopher Miller and Phil Lord at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Christopher Miller & Phil Lord

Henry Golding at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Henry Golding

Lamorne Morris at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Lamorne Morris

Jay Ellis at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jay Ellis

FYI: Jay is wearing Fendi.

Nicholas Galitzine at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Nicholas Galitzine

FYI: Nicholas is wearing Fendi with Cartier jewelry.

Nat Wolff at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Nat Wolff

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Sofia Coppola & Thomas Mars

FYI: Sofia is wearing Chanel.

Mark Bridges and Kazu Hiro at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Costume Designer Mark Bridges & Makeup Artist Kazu Hiro

Adrien Brody at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Adrien Brody

FYI: Adrien is wearing Dior Men.

Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Kyle MacLachlan & wife Desiree Gruber

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

FYI: Michaela Jaé is wearing Versace.

Dua Lipa at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Dua Lipa

FYI: Dua is wearing Chanel.

Nia Vardalos at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Nia Vardalos

Roger Ross Williams at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Director Roger Ross Williams

Kim Gordon at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Singer Kim Gordon

FYI: Kim is wearing Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Margaret Qualley at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Margaret Qualley

FYI: Margaret is wearing Chanel.

Zazie Beetz at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Zazie Beetz

Elizabeth Banks at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Elizabeth Banks

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Shy Creation diamond earrings, a Le Vian diamond bracelet and a Zydo Italy diamond ring.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

FYI: Brooklyn is wearing Dior. Nicola is wearing Valentino.

Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Ted Sarandos & wife Nicole Avant

Aldis Hodge at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Aldis Hodge

Danai Gurira at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Danai Gurira

FYI: Danai is wearing Elie Saab.

Jeffrey Wright at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jeffrey Wright

Ke Huy Quan at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Ke Huy Quan

FYI: Ke is wearing Dior.

Greta Lee at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Greta Lee

FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe with Cartier jewelry.

JJ Abrams at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

JJ Abrams

Anna Kendrick at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Anna Kendrick

FYI: Anna is wearing a Lela Rose gown with REZA jewelry.

Akiva Goldsman at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Akiva Goldsman

Meryl Streep at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Meryl Streep

Rachel Zegler at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Rachel Zegler

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Yvonne Léon ring and earrings, and a Jacquie Aiche ring.

Danielle Brooks at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Danielle Brooks

FYI: Danielle is wearing Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Oprah Winfrey at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Oprah Winfrey

FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross

FYI: Tracee is wearing Richard Quinn.

Willem Dafoe at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Willem Dafoe

Camila Morrone at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Camila Morrone

FYI: Camila is wearing Chanel.

Ava DuVernay at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Ava DuVernay

FYI: Ava is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Will Welch at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

GQ Editor in Chief Will Welch

Bryce Dallas Howard at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Bryce Dallas Howard

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Robert Downey Jr & wife Susan

Sarah Silverman at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Sarah Silverman

Awkwafina at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Awkwafina

FYI: Awkwafina is wearing Georges Hobeika with KatKim jewelry.

America Ferrera at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

America Ferrera

FYI: America is wearing Chanel.

Eva Longoria at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Eva Longoria

FYI: Eva is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Zoe Kravitz at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Zoe Kravitz

FYI: Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent.

jesse Williams at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jesse Williams

Greta Gerwig at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Greta Gerwig

FYI: Greta is wearing Chanel.

Molly Shannon at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Molly Shannon

Niecy Nash at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Niecy Nash

FYI: Niecy is wearing Tony Ward.

Alicia Vikander at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Alicia Vikander

FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Deepika Padukone at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Deepika Padukone

FYI: Deepika is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Grace Moretz at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Chloe Grace Moretz

FYI: Chloe is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Colman Domingo

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Paul Bettany & Jennifer Connelly

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Sandra Oh at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Sandra Oh

Michelle Williams at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Michelle Williams

FYI: Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Haim at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Haim

Julianne Moore at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Julianne Moore

FYI: Julianne is wearing Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Gemma Chan at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Gemma Chan

Saoirse Ronan at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Saoirse Ronan

FYI: Saoirse is wearing Louis Vuitton with Asprey jewelry.

Jurnee Smollett at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jurnee Smollett

Regina Hall at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Regina Hall

FYI: Regina is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

Charles Melton at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Charles Melton

Stephanie Hsu at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Stephanie Hsu

FYI: Stephanie is wearing Giambattista Valli with KatKim jewelry.

Camille Rowe at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Camille Rowe

FYI: Camille is wearing Ferragamo with Cartier jewelry.

Addison Rae at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Addison Rae

FYI: Addison is wearing Roberto Cavalli.

Cara Jade Myers at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Cara Jade Myers

BJ Novak at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

BJ Novak

Molly Gordon at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Molly Gordon

FYI: Molly is wearing Valentino.

Julia Garner at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Julia Garner

FYI: Julia is wearing Phillip Lim.

Kaia Gerber at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Kaia Gerber

FYI: Kaia is wearing Celine.

Cara Delevingne at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Cara Delevingne

FYI: Cara is wearing Del Core.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Elisabetta Franchi.

Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Selena Gomez

FYI: Selena is wearing Valentino.

Yoshiki at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Musician Yoshiki

Demi Moore at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing Tamara Ralph.

Teyana Taylor at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Teyana Taylor

FYI: Teyana is wearing Versace.

Amber Valletta at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Amber Valletta

FYI: Amber is wearing Alaïa.

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal

FYI: Maggie is wearing Lanvin.

Laura Harrier at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Laura Harrier

FYI: Laura is wearing Alaïa.

Natasha Lyonne at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Natasha Lyonne

FYI: Natasha is wearing Miu Miu.

Keke Palmer at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Keke Palmer

FYI: Keke is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph

FYI: Sheryl is wearing Christian Siriano.

Taylour Paige at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Taylour Paige

FYI: Taylour is wearing Balenciaga.

Ryan Michelle Bathe at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Ryan Michelle Bathe

FYI: Ryan is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Taraji P Henson at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Taraji P Henson

FYI: Taraji is wearing Zuhair Murad.

Zachary Quinto and Sian Heder at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Zachary Quinto & Sian Heder

Jodie Turner Smith at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jodie Turner Smith

FYI: Jodie is wearing Christopher John Rogers.

Rashida Jones at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Rashida Jones

FYI: Rashida is wearing Dior.

Lily Gladstone at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Lily Gladstone

FYI: Lily is wearing Marni.

kendall Jenner at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Kendall Jenner

FYI: Kendall is wearing Fendi.

barry Keoghan at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Barry Keoghan

FYI: Barry is wearing Givenchy.

Samara Weaving at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Samara Weaving

Jared Leto at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jared Leto

Salma Hayek at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Salma Hayek

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio

LaKeith Stanfield at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

LaKeith Stanfield

FYI: LaKeith is wearing Saint Laurent.

Zooey Deschanel at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Zooey Deschanel

FYI: Zooey is wearing a Shushutong look, Roger Vivier shoes and bag, and Le Vian jewelry.

Blitz Bazawule at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Blitz Bazawule

Laura Mulleavy and Kate Mulleavy at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Designers Laura Mulleavy & Kate Mulleavy

Kerry Condon at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Kerry Condon

FYI: Kerry is wearing Donna Karan.

Glenn Howerton at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Glenn Howerton

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jordan McGraw & Morgan Stewart

Adele Lim at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Adele Lim

Mason Gooding at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Mason Gooding

Stan Walker at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Stan Walker

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Nicole Brown at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Nicole Brown

Ross Schwartzman and Harley Viera-Newton at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Ross Schwartzman & Harley Viera-Newton

Lupita Nyong'o at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Lupita Nyong’o

FYI: Lupita is wearing Chanel with De Beers jewelry.

Hari Nef at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Hari Nef

FYI: Hari is wearing Mugler with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Phoebe Tonkin at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Phoebe Tonkin

Bradley Thomas at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Producer Bradley Thomas

Carlos Eric Lopez at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Carlos Eric Lopez

Diana Silvers at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Diana Silvers

Jonathan Wang at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Producer Jonathan Wang

Christina Ricci at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Christina Ricci

FYI: Christina is wearing Fendi with Martin Katz jewelry

J. A. Bayona at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Director J.A. Bayona

Teo Yoo at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Teo Yoo

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Directors Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan

Laura Love at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Singer Laura Love

Karlie Kloss at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Karlie Kloss

FYI: Karlie is wearing Schiaparelli.

Jaqueline Stewart at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Author Jaqueline Stewart

FYI: Jaqueline is wearing Elie Saab.

Lisa Love at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Lisa Love

Natalie Portman at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Natalie Portman

FYI: Natalie is wearing Christian Dior.

Simu Liu at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Simu Liu

Olivia Wilde at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Olivia Wilde

FYI: Olivia is wearing Alexandre Vauthier.

Lenny Kravitz at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Lenny Kravitz

Rachel Sennott at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Rachel Sennott

Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Hailey Bieber

FYI: Hailey is wearing Saint Laurent.

Meghann Fahy at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Meghann Fahy

Gayle King at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Gayle King

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Billie Eilish & Finneas

FYI: Billie is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

Angela Bassett at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Angela Bassett

FYI: Angela is wearing Schiaparelli.

at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer, Louise Jacobson, Henry Wolfe & Tamryn Storm Hawker

Luke Wilson at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Luke Wilson

Jon Bernthal at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Jon Bernthal

Carolyn Murphy at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Carolyn Murphy

FYI: Carolyn is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Addison Rae, Adrien Brody, Alicia Vikander, Amber Valletta, America Ferrera, Anna Diop, Anna Kendrick, Ava DuVernay, Awkwafina, Aziz Ansari, Barry Keoghan, BJ Novak, Brooklyn Beckham, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cara Delevingne, Charles Melton, Chloe Moretz, Christina Ricci, Christopher Briney, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danai Gurira, Danielle Brooks, Derek Blasberg, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Eva Longoria, Fantasia Barrino, Gemma Chan, Greta Gerwig, Haim, Hari Nef, Henry Golding, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Jesse Williams, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jordan McGraw, Julia Garner, Julianne Moore, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss, Ke Huy Quan, Keke Palmer, Lakeith Stanfield, Lenny Kravitz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lupito Nyongo, Maggie Gyllenhall, Mason Gooding, Meryl Streep, michelle wiliams, MJ Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Morgan Stewart, Nat Wolff, Natalie Portman, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Galitzine, Nicola Peltz, Niecy Nash, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Tonkin, Rachel Zegler, Rashida Jones, Robert Downey Jr, Salma Hayek, Sandra Oh, Saoirse Ronan, Sarah Silverman, Selena Gomez, Simu Liu, Sofia Coppola, Stephanie Hsu, Sterling K Brown, Susan Downey, Taraji P. Henson, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Ted Sarandos, Teyana Taylor, Tom Blyth, Tracee Ellis Ross, Willem Dafoe, Zachary Quinto, Zazie Beetz, Zoe Kravitz, Zooey Deschanel

