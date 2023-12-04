So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez & More!
The 2023 Academy Museum Gala brought out well over 100 celebrities on Sunday night (December 3)!
Stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Natalie Portman hit the red carpet at the third annual event.
The Academy Museum Gala is a fundraising event for the museum, raising “funds to support the organization’s museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming,” according to Variety.
This year’s event was postponed due to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. It was originally supposed to take place October 14th, but was pushed back to this weekend.
Honorees this year included Priscilla director Sofia Coppola with the Visionary Award, Meryl Streep with the Icon Award, Michael B Jordan with the Vantage Award and Oprah Winfrey with the Pillar Award.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Tom Blyth
FYI: Tom is wearing Tom Ford with Cartier jewelry.
Anna Diop
FYI: Anna is wearing Christian Dior.
Aziz Ansari
Danny Ramirez
FYI: Danny is wearing Dior with David Yurman jewelry.
Fantasia Barrino
FYI: Fantasia is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Iranian actress Niousha Noor
Janet Yang
Eugenio Derbez
Joseph Lee
FYI: Joseph is wearing Zegna.
Lauren Santo Domingo
FYI: Lauren is wearing Rabanne.
Derek Blasberg
Christopher Briney
FYI: Christopher is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Grace Van Patten
FYI: Grace is wearing a Donna Karan dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Cartier jewelry.
Gael García Bernal
Christopher Miller & Phil Lord
Henry Golding
Lamorne Morris
Jay Ellis
FYI: Jay is wearing Fendi.
Nicholas Galitzine
FYI: Nicholas is wearing Fendi with Cartier jewelry.
Nat Wolff
Sofia Coppola & Thomas Mars
FYI: Sofia is wearing Chanel.
Costume Designer Mark Bridges & Makeup Artist Kazu Hiro
Adrien Brody
FYI: Adrien is wearing Dior Men.
Kyle MacLachlan & wife Desiree Gruber
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
FYI: Michaela Jaé is wearing Versace.
Dua Lipa
FYI: Dua is wearing Chanel.
Nia Vardalos
Director Roger Ross Williams
Singer Kim Gordon
FYI: Kim is wearing Celine by Hedi Slimane.
Margaret Qualley
FYI: Margaret is wearing Chanel.
Zazie Beetz
Elizabeth Banks
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Shy Creation diamond earrings, a Le Vian diamond bracelet and a Zydo Italy diamond ring.
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
FYI: Brooklyn is wearing Dior. Nicola is wearing Valentino.
Ted Sarandos & wife Nicole Avant
Aldis Hodge
Danai Gurira
FYI: Danai is wearing Elie Saab.
Jeffrey Wright
Ke Huy Quan
FYI: Ke is wearing Dior.
Greta Lee
FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe with Cartier jewelry.
JJ Abrams
Anna Kendrick
FYI: Anna is wearing a Lela Rose gown with REZA jewelry.
Akiva Goldsman
Meryl Streep
Rachel Zegler
FYI: Rachel is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Yvonne Léon ring and earrings, and a Jacquie Aiche ring.
Danielle Brooks
FYI: Danielle is wearing Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Oprah Winfrey
FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Tracee Ellis Ross
FYI: Tracee is wearing Richard Quinn.
Willem Dafoe
Camila Morrone
FYI: Camila is wearing Chanel.
Ava DuVernay
FYI: Ava is wearing Louis Vuitton.
GQ Editor in Chief Will Welch
Bryce Dallas Howard
Robert Downey Jr & wife Susan
Sarah Silverman
Awkwafina
FYI: Awkwafina is wearing Georges Hobeika with KatKim jewelry.
America Ferrera
FYI: America is wearing Chanel.
Eva Longoria
FYI: Eva is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Zoe Kravitz
FYI: Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent.
Jesse Williams
Greta Gerwig
FYI: Greta is wearing Chanel.
Molly Shannon
Niecy Nash
FYI: Niecy is wearing Tony Ward.
Alicia Vikander
FYI: Alicia is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Deepika Padukone
FYI: Deepika is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Chloe Grace Moretz
FYI: Chloe is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Colman Domingo
Paul Bettany & Jennifer Connelly
FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Sandra Oh
Michelle Williams
FYI: Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Haim
Julianne Moore
FYI: Julianne is wearing Tiffany & Co jewelry.
Gemma Chan
Saoirse Ronan
FYI: Saoirse is wearing Louis Vuitton with Asprey jewelry.
Jurnee Smollett
Regina Hall
FYI: Regina is wearing Monique Lhuillier.
Charles Melton
Stephanie Hsu
FYI: Stephanie is wearing Giambattista Valli with KatKim jewelry.
Camille Rowe
FYI: Camille is wearing Ferragamo with Cartier jewelry.
Addison Rae
FYI: Addison is wearing Roberto Cavalli.
Cara Jade Myers
BJ Novak
Molly Gordon
FYI: Molly is wearing Valentino.
Julia Garner
FYI: Julia is wearing Phillip Lim.
Kaia Gerber
FYI: Kaia is wearing Celine.
Cara Delevingne
FYI: Cara is wearing Del Core.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Elisabetta Franchi.
Selena Gomez
FYI: Selena is wearing Valentino.
Musician Yoshiki
Demi Moore
FYI: Demi is wearing Tamara Ralph.
Teyana Taylor
FYI: Teyana is wearing Versace.
Amber Valletta
FYI: Amber is wearing Alaïa.
Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal
FYI: Maggie is wearing Lanvin.
Laura Harrier
FYI: Laura is wearing Alaïa.
Natasha Lyonne
FYI: Natasha is wearing Miu Miu.
Keke Palmer
FYI: Keke is wearing Monique Lhuillier.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
FYI: Sheryl is wearing Christian Siriano.
Taylour Paige
FYI: Taylour is wearing Balenciaga.
Ryan Michelle Bathe
FYI: Ryan is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Taraji P Henson
FYI: Taraji is wearing Zuhair Murad.
Zachary Quinto & Sian Heder
Jodie Turner Smith
FYI: Jodie is wearing Christopher John Rogers.
Rashida Jones
FYI: Rashida is wearing Dior.
Lily Gladstone
FYI: Lily is wearing Marni.
Kendall Jenner
FYI: Kendall is wearing Fendi.
Barry Keoghan
FYI: Barry is wearing Givenchy.
Samara Weaving
Jared Leto
Salma Hayek
Leonardo DiCaprio
LaKeith Stanfield
FYI: LaKeith is wearing Saint Laurent.
Zooey Deschanel
FYI: Zooey is wearing a Shushutong look, Roger Vivier shoes and bag, and Le Vian jewelry.
Blitz Bazawule
Designers Laura Mulleavy & Kate Mulleavy
Kerry Condon
FYI: Kerry is wearing Donna Karan.
Glenn Howerton
Jordan McGraw & Morgan Stewart
Adele Lim
Mason Gooding
Stan Walker
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Nicole Brown
Ross Schwartzman & Harley Viera-Newton
Lupita Nyong’o
FYI: Lupita is wearing Chanel with De Beers jewelry.
Hari Nef
FYI: Hari is wearing Mugler with Tiffany & Co jewelry.
Phoebe Tonkin
Producer Bradley Thomas
Carlos Eric Lopez
Diana Silvers
Producer Jonathan Wang
Christina Ricci
FYI: Christina is wearing Fendi with Martin Katz jewelry
Director J.A. Bayona
Teo Yoo
Directors Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan
Singer Laura Love
Karlie Kloss
FYI: Karlie is wearing Schiaparelli.
Author Jaqueline Stewart
FYI: Jaqueline is wearing Elie Saab.
Lisa Love
Natalie Portman
FYI: Natalie is wearing Christian Dior.
Simu Liu
Olivia Wilde
FYI: Olivia is wearing Alexandre Vauthier.
Lenny Kravitz
Rachel Sennott
Hailey Bieber
FYI: Hailey is wearing Saint Laurent.
Meghann Fahy
Gayle King
Billie Eilish & Finneas
FYI: Billie is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.
Angela Bassett
FYI: Angela is wearing Schiaparelli.
Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer, Louise Jacobson, Henry Wolfe & Tamryn Storm Hawker
Luke Wilson
Jon Bernthal
Carolyn Murphy
FYI: Carolyn is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
