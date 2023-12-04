Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez & More!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 8:30 am

'Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute' Extends L.A. Engagement Through January 14, Noah Centineo Supports Opening Night! (Exclusive)

'Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute' Extends L.A. Engagement Through January 14, Noah Centineo Supports Opening Night! (Exclusive)

The much-praised Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute is a success!

JustJared.com can confirm that the jukebox-musical parody is extending its limited run at Hollywood’s The Bourbon Room through Sunday, January 14. The show pays homage to Tim Burton’s iconic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp. It also features renditions of some of pop music’s biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), Like a Prayer (Madonna), I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor Swift), Shake It Out (Florence + The Machine) and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).

The December 1st opening night celebration welcomed Noah Centineo, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and 80′s pop icon Pat Benatar among many others. Check out the pictures from the premiere and production stills in the gallery!

Tickets for ‘Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute’ are $55 for GA and $75 for VIP. Exclusively sold at FeverUp.com!

Click inside to watch Scissorhands’ amazing cover of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”…

Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute is presented by Mad World Inventions (Bradley Bredeweg and Kelley Parker, Executive Producers) and features original Actors’ Equity cast members Jordan Kai Burnett as the non-binary, titular Scissorhands, Emma Hunton as Peg, Dionne Gipson as The Inventor, Natalie Masini as Kim, Ryan O’Connor as Helen, and Carly Casey as Joyce. New to the Scissorhands company are Alex Ellis as Esmeralda, and Carson Higgins and John Krause, alternating as Jim at select performances. Amanda Kruger is the standby for Scissorhands/Peg. Watch Scissorhands’ amazing cover of “Like A Prayer” below!


Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute – LIKE A PRAYER (MADONNA)
Photos: Courtesy
Posted to: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Noah Centineo

