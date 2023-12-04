Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez &amp; More!

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez & More!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 8:52 am

Time's Person of the Year 2023: 9 Finalists Revealed (Including Taylor Swift!)

Continue Here »

Time's Person of the Year 2023: 9 Finalists Revealed (Including Taylor Swift!)

The finalists for Time‘s Person of the Year 2023 have been revealed!

There are nine people/groups nominated this year and they range from powerhouse celebrities to controversial political figures and more. Taylor Swift made this list this year, and fans are rooting for her to win it all!

Time’s Person of the Year will be announced on December 6.

Keep reading to see the 9 finalists this year…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbie, EG, Extended, Margot Robbie, Slideshow, Taylor Swift, Time Person of the Year

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images