Mon, 04 December 2023 at 8:52 am
Time's Person of the Year 2023: 9 Finalists Revealed (Including Taylor Swift!)
The finalists for Time‘s Person of the Year 2023 have been revealed!
There are nine people/groups nominated this year and they range from powerhouse celebrities to controversial political figures and more. Taylor Swift made this list this year, and fans are rooting for her to win it all!
Time’s Person of the Year will be announced on December 6.
Keep reading to see the 9 finalists this year…
