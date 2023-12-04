Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Marry in Mexico!

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker!

The 34-year-old actress and the 27-year-old professional baseball player tied the knot over the weekend in Tulum, Mexico, sources confirm to JustJared.com.

The ceremony took place just less than 10 months after getting engaged.

In a photo circulating on social media, Vanessa could be seen wearing a white dress on the beach in Tulum, seemingly from one of the wedding weekend events.

Cole‘s brother Carson also shared a series of photos from the Mexican city, including a pic with Vanessa‘s mom Gina.

Vanessa‘s High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman was also in attendance, and shared a video on Sunday (December 3), with the caption, “Last morning in paradise 😭”

