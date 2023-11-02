Top Stories
Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past &amp; Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, &amp; More!

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox &amp; Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 1:24 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She's Taking Cole Tucker's Last Name After Their Wedding

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She's Taking Cole Tucker's Last Name After Their Wedding

Vanessa Hudgens is revealing if she’s planning to take her future husband’s last name!

If you don’t know, the 34-year-old actress and Cole Tucker, a 27-year-old MLB player, confirmed their engagement earlier this year.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m probably going to take it. Like, professionally it’s obviously going to stay the same. But yeah,” Vanessa said about her future name during her appearance on the Today show on Thursday (November 2).

She also told the Today show hosts about her Bachelorette party.

“It was really grown, I’m realizing. We went hiking, it was a zen hen. We did yoga, sound baths, we went hiking. It was like a health retreat,” she shared. Fun!

Find out what Vanessa said about wedding planning!

Browse through the gallery for photos of Vanessa Hudgens on the Today show…
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens today show 01
vanessa hudgens today show 02
vanessa hudgens today show 03
vanessa hudgens today show 04
vanessa hudgens today show 05

Photos: Getty, Nathan Congleton/NBC
Posted to: Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr