Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She's Taking Cole Tucker's Last Name After Their Wedding

Vanessa Hudgens is revealing if she’s planning to take her future husband’s last name!

If you don’t know, the 34-year-old actress and Cole Tucker, a 27-year-old MLB player, confirmed their engagement earlier this year.

“I’m probably going to take it. Like, professionally it’s obviously going to stay the same. But yeah,” Vanessa said about her future name during her appearance on the Today show on Thursday (November 2).

She also told the Today show hosts about her Bachelorette party.

“It was really grown, I’m realizing. We went hiking, it was a zen hen. We did yoga, sound baths, we went hiking. It was like a health retreat,” she shared. Fun!

Find out what Vanessa said about wedding planning!

