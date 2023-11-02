Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2023 at 1:08 pm

Octavia Spencer & Kacey Musgraves Grab Dinner Together in Santa Monica!

Octavia Spencer & Kacey Musgraves Grab Dinner Together in Santa Monica!

We love an unexpected friendship!

Octavia Spencer and Kacey Musgraves made their way out of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a friend after dinner on Wednesday night (November 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night out, the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a sparkling leopard-print jacket over an all-black outfit while the 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician wore a black dress.

As they got to the parking lot, the pals gave each other hugs before getting into their respective rides and heading home.

While they were inside the restaurant, Kacey took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie with Octavia along with the caption, “Love you.”

Over the summer, one of Octavia‘s former co-stars pitched the idea of a movie sequel starring the two of them.

