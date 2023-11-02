Octavia Spencer & Kacey Musgraves Grab Dinner Together in Santa Monica!

We love an unexpected friendship!

Octavia Spencer and Kacey Musgraves made their way out of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a friend after dinner on Wednesday night (November 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kacey Musgraves

For their night out, the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a sparkling leopard-print jacket over an all-black outfit while the 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician wore a black dress.

As they got to the parking lot, the pals gave each other hugs before getting into their respective rides and heading home.

While they were inside the restaurant, Kacey took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie with Octavia along with the caption, “Love you.”

Over the summer, one of Octavia‘s former co-stars pitched the idea of a movie sequel starring the two of them.

Keep scrolling to see the selfie of Kacey and Octavia…

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Kacey Musgraves and Octavia Spencer stepping out for dinner…

