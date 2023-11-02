Taylor Swift Extends 'Eras Tour' Through End of 2024, Adds Three More Canada Dates
Taylor Swift is extending The Eras Tour once again!
On Thursday (November 2), the 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” entertainer announced that she will be adding three more dates to her tour in Canada, which will now extend her tour through December 2024.
Originally, Taylor was only supposed to perform in Toronto, Ontario, but she has will now be playing in Vancouver, British Columbia with Gracie Adams as the opening act.
As of right now, the Vancouver show on Dec. 8 2024 is expected to be Taylor‘s last show on The Eras Tour.
Head inside to check out the full list of upcoming tour dates…
November 9th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 10th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 11th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 17th, 2023: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
November 18th, 2023: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
November 19th, 2023: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
November 24th, 2023: Sao Paulo, Brazil
November 25th, 2023: Sao Paulo, Brazil
November 26th, 2023: Sao Paulo, Brazil
February 7th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 8th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 9th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 10th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan
February 16th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia
February 17th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia
February 18th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia
February 23rd, 2024: Sydney, Australia
February 24th, 2024: Sydney, Australia
February 25th, 2024: Sydney, Australia
February 26th, 2024: Sydney, Australia
March 2nd, 2024: Singapore
March 3rd, 2024: Singapore
March 4th, 2024: Singapore
March 7th, 2024: Singapore
March 8th, 2024: Singapore
March 9th, 2024: Singapore
May 9th, 2024: Paris, France
May 10th, 2024: Paris, France
May 11th, 2024: Paris, France
May 12th, 2024: Paris, France
May 17th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden
May 18th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden
May 19th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden
May 24th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal
May 25th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal
May 30th, 2024: Madrid, Spain
June 2nd, 2024: Lyon, France
June 3rd, 2024: Lyon, France
June 7th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
June 8th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
June 9th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
June 13th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom
June 14th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom
June 15th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom
June 18th, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom
June 21st, 2024: London, United Kingdom
June 22nd, 2024: London, United Kingdom
June 23rd, 2024: London, United Kingdom
June 28th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland
June 29th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland
June 30th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland
July 4th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 5th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 6th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 9th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland
July 10th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland
July 13th, 2024: Milan, Italy
July 14th, 2024: Milan, Italy
July 17th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
July 18th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
July 19th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
July 23rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany
July 24rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany
July 27th, 2024: Munich, Germany
July 28th, 2024: Munich, Germany
August 1st, 2024: Warsaw, Poland
August 2nd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland
August 3rd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland
August 8th, 2024: Vienna, Austria
August 9th, 2024: Vienna, Austria
August 10th, 2024: Vienna, Austria
August 15th, 2024: London, United Kingdom
August 16th, 2024: London, United Kingdom
August 17th, 2024: London, United Kingdom
October 18th, 2024: Miami, Florida
October 19th, 2024: Miami, Florida
October 20th, 2024: Miami, Florida
October 25th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana
October 26th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana
October 27th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana
November 1st, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana
November 2nd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana
November 3rd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana
November 14th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 15th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 16th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 21st, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 22nd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
November 23rd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
December 06, 2024: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – NEW DATE
December 08, 2024: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – NEW DATE
There are tickets available on sites like Stubhub and SeatGeek for shows remaining in 2023 and 2024.
