Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Famous Friends Ahead of Marrying Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating her upcoming wedding to Cole Tucker with some very famous pals and a custom veil!

The 34-year-old High School Musical alum has been sharing photos from her pre-wedding party with her friends on social media.

On Thursday (October 26), she revealed the very Halloween-appropriate theme that inspired her special party.

Check out photos of Vanessa Hudgens from her bachelorette party…

Channeling the movie Corpse Bride, Vanessa wore a customized veil that had “VH [heart] CT” stitched on it. She paired the sweet piece with a white dress that resembled something a bride would wear.

Vanessa added a crown of stars while posing for photos surrounded by six friends who all wore black. The group included her sister Stella, Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp and Hamilton star Morgan Marcell.

This isn’t the first time that Vanessa has shared photos from her bachelorette party, which took place in Aspen, Colorado. Earlier this week, she addressed rumors that she was pregnant.

Get a good look at Vanessa Hudgen’s Corpse Bride-themed look below…