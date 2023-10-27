Billy Ray Cyrus' Dog Brought Him & His Wife Firerose Together

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are revealing how they met!

During a joint appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 62-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and the 34-year-old Australian musician shared how their love story began.

Apparently, a dog played a key role.

The couple met 14 years ago when Billy Ray was walking his dog by the Hannah Montana set.

Firerose explained that she ran into him and his dog when she was walking out of an audition. “And Billy‘s dog at the time, Tex – who was the most beautiful German Shepherd you’ve ever seen — he was tapped in to some divine purpose because we were, at the time, just friends,” she said.

Years after that chance encounter, the couple tied the knot on October 10.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” they wrote in a statement about their wedding. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

In September, the artists shared more insight into their whirlwind romance.