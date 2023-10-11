Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Are Married!

Billy Ray Cyrus is married!

The 62-year-old singer tied the knot with 35-year-old Australian musician Firerose, they announced on social media on Wednesday (October 11).

The newlyweds announced the happy news in a joint statement.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” they wrote. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

They also shared a series of photos from the big day.

Billy wore a Versace tuxedo, and she wore a white Laura Rudovic wedding gown.

The two first sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo wearing a diamond on her ring finger last September. It was later revealed that Billy had proposed the month before.

Firerose‘s name was given to her by her grandmother as a child in Australia, and it’s now her legal name.

Billy Ray says they met on the set of The Hannah Montana Show 12 years ago. The two continued a friendship over the years, and through the pandemic, they became songwriting partners, releasing their first song together “New Day” in July of 2021.

Billy was previously married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2002 and the former couple shares five children: daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison. Congratulations to the happy couple!

