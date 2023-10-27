Could Michelle Williams and Britney Spears Win Grammys for 'The Woman in Me'?

Michelle Williams took on the momentous task of narrating the audiobook version of Britney Spears‘ new memoir The Woman in Me, and now fans are wondering if she could win a Grammy for the project.

If you were unaware, the 41-year-old Princess of Pop only narrated the introduction of her audiobook, which arrived earlier this week. She selected the 43-year-old The Fabelmans actress to tell her story.

While the Grammys are described as the biggest night in music, the awards show features categories for all sorts of recorded projects. There is even a category for the Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording. Could Michelle and Britney pick up wins there?

Read more about Britney Spears and Michelle Williams’ chances at the Grammys…

The Grammy for Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling was most recently awarded to Viola Davis for the recording of her book Finding Me. Other winners include Michelle Obama, Jimmy Carter and Rachel Maddow.

People noted that Michelle is certainly eligible to receive a nomination in the category, which would put her one step closer to achieving EGOT status.

It is less clear if Britney herself will qualify since she only narrated a small portion of the book.

Either way, neither Britney nor Michelle will be up for the award at the 2024 ceremony as the nomination period ended in September 2023. They would instead submit for the 2025 ceremony. We’ll keep you updated in the coming months!

