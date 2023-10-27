Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2023 at 9:36 am

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Go Instagram Official, Make Their Fashion Week Debut

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Go Instagram Official, Make Their Fashion Week Debut

Halsey and Avan Jogia are heating things up on the relationship front!

The 29-year-old “Without Me” hitmaker and 31-year-old Choose Love actor went public with their romance back in September when photos emerged of them kissing. A little over a month later, they took the next step by going Instagram official.

They did so by sharing photos from their Los Angeles Fashion Week debut, too.

Keep reading to find out more…

Both Halsey and Avan hopped on Instagram to share photos from their public outing.

Halsey‘s post opened with two photos of their daring black look and dramatic makeup (achieved using products from her about-face beauty brand). The third picture was a staged shot of her and Avan posing for the camera. There was another photo of them with Avan’s arm wrapped around the singer’s shoulders.

Avan opened his post with a photo of himself. Second up in the gallery was a picture of him and Halsey holding hands.

We’re so happy for the couple and wish them well moving forward!

On the topic of Halsey, you might have forgotten that she has an exciting gig kicking off on Friday (October 27). They also recently alluded to plans to drop new music.
Photos: Getty
