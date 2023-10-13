Britney Spears Enlists Michelle Williams to Narrate Audiobook Version of 'The Woman in Me'

Britney Spears has found a celebrity to provide the narration for the audiobook version of her memoir The Woman in Me.

The 41-year-old Princess of Pop confirmed that Michelle Williams had agreed to take on the task, revealing that she herself would “only be reading a small part” of the memoir to her fans.

Both Britney and Michelle weighed in on the development.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Britney told People. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

She continued, saying, “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

For her part, Michelle voiced support for the pop star, telling the outlet, “I stand with Britney.”

The news comes following a report that another A-list actress had to turn down an offer to voice the audiobook for Britney.

The Woman in Me arrives on October 24. On the topic of memoirs, you might be surprised to learn that Britney is seemingly teasing plans to write a second one.

