Maisie Peters Releases Deluxe Version of 'The Good Witch' & Opens Up About the New Songs

Maisie Peters is sharing a brand new deluxe version of her UK No.1 album, The Good Witch!

The 23-year-old British singer-songwriter released the special version, which includes six new songs, on Friday (October 27).

She opened up about her thought process behind adding on to the album.

“Making The Good Witch was one of the most magical experiences of my life and I knew from the beginning that there was more life in this record yet – I wasn’t finished telling certain stories,” Maisie said in a statement.

She explained that her albums You Signed Up For This and The Good Witch feel like sister records, and there are songs she wrote for both projects that she still wanted to share.

“Over the past few years there have been songs I wrote that slipped through the cracks that I knew were special to me,” Maisie continued. “I wanted to give them to you, to finish this year and open the door to some of my favourite tales I didn’t get to tell – The Good Witch is not done yet.”

Maisie Peters‘ The Good Witch (Deluxe) Tracklist:



1. The Good Witch

2. Coming Of Age

3. Watch

4. Body Better

5. Want You Back

6. The Band And I

7. You’re Just A Boy (And I’m Kinda The Man)

8. Lost The Breakup

9. Wendy

10. Run

11. Two Weeks Ago

12. BSC

13. Therapy

14. There It Goes

15. History Of Man

16. Holy Revival

17. Yoko

18. The Song

19. Guy On A Horse

20. Truth Is

21. The Last One

Maisie is signed to Ed Sheeran‘s record label and recently opened for him on his Mathematics tour.