Sofia Coppola Explains Why She Didn't Direct the Last 'Twilight' Movie & a 'Little Mermaid' Remake

Sofia Coppola is opening up about two movies that she turned down.

The famed 52-year-old director has worked on projects such as Marie Antoinette, Lost in Translation and, most recently, Priscilla, which stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

While she’s got some big projects to her name, Sofia opted out of directing a Little Mermaid movie. She also passed on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2. She explained why in a recent interview.

Read more about Sofia Coppola’s decision…

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sofia explained that she hit a “breaking point” with the Little Mermaid movie, which should not be confused with Disney’s new live-action The Little Mermaid, which starred Halle Bailey.

“I was in a boardroom and some development guy said, ‘What’s gonna get the 35-year-old man in the audience?’ And I just didn’t know what to say,” she recalled. “I just was not in my element. I feel like I was naive, and then I felt a lot like the character in the story, trying to do something out of my element, and it was a funny parallel of the story for me.”

She added that she sometimes runs into these problems when working on projects funded by straight men. “So it’s not the same point of view, but you’re trying to explain, like, ‘People, not everyone’s gonna be into what you’re into,’ but I just wanted to make things that appeal to me and express that,” she said.

What about the final Twilight movie?

“We had one meeting, and it never went anywhere. I thought the whole imprinting-werewolf thing was weird. The baby. Too weird,” Sofia opined. “But part of the earlier Twilight could be done in an interesting way. I thought it’d be fun to do a teen-vampire romance, but the last one gets really far out.”

Speaking of Sofia‘s projects, we recently learned that someone very special recommended that she work with Cailee.

Also, while she opted out of directing Twilight, she recently partied with one of the franchise’s biggest stars.