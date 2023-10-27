Top Stories
4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 11:31 am

The Richest 'Devil Wears Prada' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (the Top Earner Beats the Competition by Over $1 Billion!)

The Richest 'Devil Wears Prada' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (the Top Earner Beats the Competition by Over $1 Billion!)

The Devil Wears Prada remains a fan-favorite movie more than 17 years after it first premiered, partly because of it’s iconic, star-studded cast. Speaking of, you might be wondering which actor from the movie is the wealthiest.

While Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are arguably the most recognizable actors from the film, do they have the highest net worth?

We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie. You might be surprised to learn that none of the above-mentioned stars land at the top spot and only one of the is even in the top three.

The top earner is worth approximately $1.5 billion. Any guesses on who it is?

Scroll through a ranking of the cast of The Devil Wears Prada based on their net worth…

Photos: Getty
