Kaitlyn Dever Confirmed as Abby in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

The rumors are true: Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby in The Last of Us season 2!

Here’s the description of the character, per THR: “Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.” In the video game series, Abby is a rival to Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and a pivotal character in the franchise.

The Last Of Us season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO in 2025, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. Filming for season 2 will begin sometime this spring. Stay tuned as we learn more casting for the show’s new episodes!

Find out which actors are returning for season 2 of The Last of Us.

If you want to catch up on some of Kaitlyn‘s recent work, she did some amazing acting in Hulu’s 2023 movie No One Will Save You.