Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

'Mean Girls' (2024) Cast Celebrates Musical Movie at NYC Premiere - Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

'Mean Girls' (2024) Cast Celebrates Musical Movie at NYC Premiere - Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Jared Leto Goes Viral for Bizarre Golden Globes Moment, Appeared to Be Abandoned by Tablemates

Jared Leto Goes Viral for Bizarre Golden Globes Moment, Appeared to Be Abandoned by Tablemates

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 12:10 pm

Kaitlyn Dever Confirmed as Abby in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Kaitlyn Dever Confirmed as Abby in 'The Last of Us' Season 2

The rumors are true: Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby in The Last of Us season 2!

Here’s the description of the character, per THR: “Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.” In the video game series, Abby is a rival to Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and a pivotal character in the franchise.

The Last Of Us season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO in 2025, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. Filming for season 2 will begin sometime this spring. Stay tuned as we learn more casting for the show’s new episodes!

Find out which actors are returning for season 2 of The Last of Us.

If you want to catch up on some of Kaitlyn‘s recent work, she did some amazing acting in Hulu’s 2023 movie No One Will Save You.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us