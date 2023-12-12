Tue, 12 December 2023 at 1:08 pm
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Cast: 4 Stars to Return, 1 Name Rumored for Abby!
We recently found out that The Last of Us season 2 will return to HBO sometime in 2025.
The series is based off of the hit video game series, which gives us lots of clues about who might be involved in season 2.
We can bet that there are several returning cast members, and one young star is rumored to be joining the cast in a major role.
Keep reading to find out more…
