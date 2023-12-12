Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023

'Dune: Part 2' Trailer Promises an Epic Continuation the Film Series - Watch Now!

'Dune: Part 2' Trailer Promises an Epic Continuation the Film Series - Watch Now!

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are back for the second installment of Dune: Part Two and a new trailer has just arrived.

Here’s a synopsis: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chan (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Director Denis Villeneuve‘s second movie in the franchise will see the return of many stars from the first film including Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

New to the series are Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot.

Catch the new Dune film, in theaters on March 1, 2024.

dune part 2 trailer 01
dune part 2 trailer 02
dune part 2 trailer 03
dune part 2 trailer 04
dune part 2 trailer 05
dune part 2 trailer 06
dune part 2 trailer 07
dune part 2 trailer 08
dune part 2 trailer 09
dune part 2 trailer 10

Photos: Warner Bros
