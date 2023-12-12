Big Bang Theory's Kate Micucci Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Micucci is opening up about being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 43-year-old actress and comedian, who played Lucy on Big Bang Theory, posted a video on TikTok and got candid from the hospital after undergoing surgery.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” she said. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise. But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it,” she said, adding that she can’t wait to get back to painting.

“Why am I still talking … ‘cause I’m on drugs!” she added while giving a thumbs up.

She also included a video of herself walking slowly through the hospital in her gown while wheeling her IV drip.

One fan asked in the comments if she had any symptoms that made her go get checked out.

“I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” she said, noting she had high CRP levels, meaning there was a lot of inflammation.

“So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”

We are wishing Kate Micucci the best in her continued recovery.

