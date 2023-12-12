'Young Sheldon' Season 7 - 9 Stars Returning, 1 May Not!

Young Sheldon will be back soon!

The hit CBS show is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, centered around main character Sheldon Cooper and his family living in East Texas.

As of March of 2021, CBS renewed the series through to a seventh and final season. Season 6 of the show just wrapped in May of 2023.

The show will return for its seventh and final season on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET. And we know the stars likely to return on the cast, and one who may not!

Find out who to expect back for Young Sheldon Season 7…