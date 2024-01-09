Emma Stone Hits Red Carpet with Husband Dave McCary, 24 Hours After Golden Globes Win!

Emma Stone had a busy 24 hours after winning a Golden Globe!

The 35-year-old actress was back on the red carpet for the season finale premiere of The Curse held at the Fine Arts Theaters on Monday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif. She was joined by her producer husband Dave McCary, as well as co-stars Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who co-created, executive produced and wrote the show.

If you haven’t watched The Curse yet, you can see a trailer here and stream if you have a Showtime subscription.

The show is described as a “genre-bending SHOWTIME® series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.”

FYI: Emma is wearing Givenchy.