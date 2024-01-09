Howard Stern Gets COVID-19 for the First Time, Reveals His Experience

Howard Stern is opening up about coronavirus.

The 69-year-old radio host was absent from his SiriusXM show last week because he finally got COVID-19 for the first time.

He explained his absence on Monday’s episode (January 8), saying: “I took a sick day and I’m still sick, you can still hear it in my voice.”

“We were supposed to be back last week. We weren’t because I got COVID-19,” he revealed.

“I just want to announce something. COVID is really bad,” he added. “You do not want COVID. Oh f–k.”

“Man, I went through hell … I’ve really never been this sick.”

He thanked the doctors and scientists who had worked on a vaccine as well.

“What a wallop this thing is -– can you imagine if we didn’t have the vaccine?” he asked.

The last time the notorious germaphobe took a sick day was back in May 2017.

Last September, Howard admitted that his paranoia over getting COVID-19 had caused arguments between him and his wife, Beth Stern.

“I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight…you know how paranoid I am about getting COVID. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it.”

“And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you f–king want,” he said during the rant.

