'Severance' Season 2 Cast: 10 Stars Return From Season 1, 7 New Stars Are Joining!

Fans have been waiting about two years for another season of Severance, and we finally have hope that it could be coming soon!

Apple TV+ renewed the show in 2022 after season 1 debuted, and chatter spread quickly that the show was set to film season two through the early part of 2023. The strikes ensued, and lots of projects were halted.

In a 2024 update, Ben Stiller, who directed numerous episodes in season 1, said they are working on season 2.

Now, there’s scoop on season 2 cast, including 7 actors joining the cast, as well as 10 stars from season 1 who will be back.

Keep reading to see the breakdown…