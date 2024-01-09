Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

'Mean Girls' (2024) Cast Celebrates Musical Movie at NYC Premiere - Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Jared Leto Goes Viral for Bizarre Golden Globes Moment, Appeared to Be Abandoned by Tablemates

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 10:32 am

'Severance' Season 2 Cast: 10 Stars Return From Season 1, 7 New Stars Are Joining!

Fans have been waiting about two years for another season of Severance, and we finally have hope that it could be coming soon!

Apple TV+ renewed the show in 2022 after season 1 debuted, and chatter spread quickly that the show was set to film season two through the early part of 2023. The strikes ensued, and lots of projects were halted.

In a 2024 update, Ben Stiller, who directed numerous episodes in season 1, said they are working on season 2.

Now, there’s scoop on season 2 cast, including 7 actors joining the cast, as well as 10 stars from season 1 who will be back.

Keep reading to see the breakdown…

