Ben Stiller Gives Update on 'Severance' Season 2 After Apple TV+ Shares Teaser Photo

Ben Stiller is sharing a brief update on the second season of Severance.

It’s been almost two years since the first season of Severance first premiered on Apple TV+ and we still haven’t learned anything about the upcoming second season.

Shortly after the season one finale aired in April 2022, the streamer ordered a second season. The show was nominated for a ton of Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

So, when can we expect the new season?

Apple TV+ teased fans on Tuesday (January 2) by sharing an image of Adam Scott on the show.

One fan tweeted in response to the photo and said, “Give us a sign @benstiller.”

Ben Stiller, who directed the series, responded, “We are working on it. 🫡.”

