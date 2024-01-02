Ben Stiller Gives Update on 'Severance' Season 2 After Apple TV+ Shares Teaser Photo
Ben Stiller is sharing a brief update on the second season of Severance.
It’s been almost two years since the first season of Severance first premiered on Apple TV+ and we still haven’t learned anything about the upcoming second season.
Shortly after the season one finale aired in April 2022, the streamer ordered a second season. The show was nominated for a ton of Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.
So, when can we expect the new season?
Apple TV+ teased fans on Tuesday (January 2) by sharing an image of Adam Scott on the show.
One fan tweeted in response to the photo and said, “Give us a sign @benstiller.”
Ben Stiller, who directed the series, responded, “We are working on it. 🫡.”
Read what Ben and Adam said about the second season at Comic-Con in 2022.
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 2, 2024
We are working on it. 🫡 https://t.co/tZg2XYeLTr
— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 3, 2024