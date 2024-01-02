Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of RHOSLC!

The truth was finally revealed during the season four finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

The explosive finale of the hit Bravo series aired on Tuesday night (January 1), and by the end of the episode, Heather Gay finally revealed how she got that infamous black eye.

Keep reading to find out more…

As Bravo fans may recall, the big mystery from season three of RHOSLC was just exactly how Heather, 49, woke up with a black eye. As the rest of season three played out, Heather refused to reveal how she got it, but fans and the other ladies on the show were all convinced that she got it from former Housewife Jen Shah, who is currently in prison on fraud charges.

As she reamed into Monica Garcia for her involvement with the Reality Von Tea(se) Instagram account, which targeted the ladies on the show, Heather finally confirmed that she did in fact get the black eye from Jen.

“I don’t think you understand something about this group. Listen to me: there’s something that you missed out on. We are friends, and we have been through this bulls–t before with Jen,” Heather said to Monica. “For years, we were afraid. We’d wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her. And we are the type of girls that ride or die, and each one of us, at different times, rode hard and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn’t f–king add up.”

Heather continued, “Who you are made no sense, but the way you acted was strangely familiar. And the pain that we went through and the way that we were tormented and tortured? I ate s–t every day for [Jen]. I felt like I had to lie to protect her. I did whatever it took. I went on book tour and defended her, and took s–t for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

While the other ladies were shocked that Heather finally confirmed that she got the black eye from Jen, Monica sarcastically fired back, “I’m glad you finally told the truth for once. So, good for you.”

With that, Heather had had enough.

“I had to ride hard for her and I had to lie for her,” Heather said of Jen, before telling Monica, “We’re not going to do it again for you. Pack your bags and go.”

Heather will be sharing more details about just exactly how she got the black eye during the three-part RHOSLC season four reunion, which begins on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 8pm ET on Bravo.

If you missed it, Andy Cohen shut down two big rumors about the RHOSLC reunion.