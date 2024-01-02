Adam Driver Fires Back Over Constant Questions About Playing Two Famous Italians

Adam Driver is tired of defending his recent roles.

In the last two years, the 40-year-old Oscar-nominated actor has played two famous Italian figures – first playing Maurizio Gucci in 2021′s House of Gucci then playing Enzo Ferrari in 2023′s Ferrari.

While speaking with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes on their Smartless podcast, Adam hit back at constantly being asked if the roles should have gone to real Italian actors.

Keep reading to find out more…

The conversation about the two roles came up after Adam explained that he hasn’t been very strategic in the types of acting roles he takes on.

He then joked that playing Gucci then Ferrari was “a good example of not being strategic in a way that I probably should.”

“So many people have been like, ‘How many Italians — ?’ I’m like, it’s just kind of worked out that way,” Adam said, adding that someone from his team should have warned him that “it’s going to come up a lot.”

“But I’m like, you know, it’s Ridley [Scott] and it’s Michael [Mann] and they’re in my mind some of the best filmmakers. Who gives a s–t that it was two Italians back to back?”

Adam joked that he’s “probably” done playing Italian roles, especially now after realizing how often he’s asked about it in interviews.

“I’m surprised how much it comes up. It’s like, ‘You have a thing,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s two! It’s two Italians!’ It’s just two,” Adam added.

Adam also noted the reasons why he played Gucci then Ferrari, explaining that “it’s less to do with Italy, although I like it. It’s more about Ridley Scott and Michael Mann and the projects themselves. Italy is not the first thing on my mind.”

In another recent interview, Adam addressed his future with Star Wars.