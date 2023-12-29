Adam Driver Talks His 'Star Wars' Future & His History With Franchise

Adam Driver weighed in on if he would be reprising the role of Kylo Ren or Ben Solo in the Star Wars franchise.

If you forgot, the 40-year-old Ferrari actor played the child of iconic characters Princess Leia and Han Solo and was seduced to the Dark Side of the Force. His first appearance was in 2015′s The Force Awakens, and he last played the role in 2019′s The Rise of Skywalker.

With franchise star Daisy Ridley set to return for a new movie, fans have been wondering if Adam would do the same.

He weighed in during a recent interview.

Will Adam Driver return to Star Wars…

While appearing on the Smartless podcast, Adam confirmed that he was not in talks to return to Star Wars.

“They’re doing stuff, but not with me,” he explained, via ComicBook. “I’m not doing it anymore.”

The actor went as far as to confirm that his character’s story arc was completed.

Adam also touched on his experience with the franchise, explaining that his dad “was more of a Star Trek fan.” Despite that, he said that he was a fan.

“I thought about it a lot, because, again, I didn’t want to be bad in it,” he said, expressing nerves about not being right for the role. “I got an offer, but there was no script to read, which I had never done before, so you had to commit to it. J.J. [Abrams, director] walked me through the whole thing, but there was no script that you could actually see how that played out.”

Interestingly, Adam recently revealed that his character arc changed dramatically from its original plan.

John Boyega has also weighed in on if he would do another Star Wars movie.