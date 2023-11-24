Daisy Ridley Teases Her 'Star Wars' Return, Addresses Questions About Setting Up New Trilogy

Daisy Ridley shocked fans earlier this year when she announced a return to the Star Wars franchise. Now she’s teasing some additional details.

The 31-year-old played Rey in a trilogy of movies beginning with The Force Awakens in 2015 and concluding four years later with The Rise of Skywalker. After a lengthy gap from the universe, Daisy confirmed she was back for a new movie.

She opened up about the big reveal and what is to come in a new interview.

Read more about Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars return…

Speaking to Collider, Daisy reflected on the big reveal, which took place at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

“I was s-itting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that,” she admitted. “No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my god.”

She continued, adding, “It was such a wonderful reception. I’m very excited.”

Daisy teased some information about the new movie, saying, “The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.“

In regards to her future in the franchise, Daisy isn’t sure what it holds just yet.

“I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about,” she said.

As for the timing of its release, she hypothesized “it will be the next film, I think.”

“I mean, again, I don’t know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited,” she added.

With Daisy making a comeback, you might be wondering if her costar John Boyega will be following in her footsteps.