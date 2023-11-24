Is Katie Leclerc Single or Married? Learn More About the Hallmark Actress!

Who plays Rebecca in the new Hallmark Channel movie Letters to Santa? That’s Katie Leclerc and let’s fill you in on her!

The 37-year-old actress is best known for starring in the ABC Family hit series Switched at Birth for seven years and you might also recognize her from roles on shows like The Big Bang Theory and Veronica Mars.

In addition to her work as an actress, she is the producer of eight different podcasts and the radio show The Brett Davern Show.

After previously starring in some Lifetime movies, Letters to Santa marks Katie‘s first project with Hallmark Channel.

So, is she single or married in real life?

Keep reading to find out more…

Katie appears to keep her dating life private following her divorce back in 2017. She was previously married to real estate agent Brian Habecost, but they broke up over six years ago. It’s not clear if Katie is dating anyone right now.