Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

The Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold dating rumors are heating up!

Days after they were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars, the 26-year-old Too Hot to Handle star and the 18-year-old pro dancer spent Thanksgiving together with her family.

On Thursday (November 23), Harry and Rylee took to their Instagram Stories to share a bunch of photos and videos as they celebrated Thanksgiving with her family at a beach house.

They both also shared a photo of them posing together during sunset at the beach with Rylee resting her hand on Harry‘s chest.

The day before, Harry took to his Snapchat Stories to post a few videos of him gifting Rylee with a $14,600 gold and diamond Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

“I got Rylee a gift as a thank you,” Harry said in the video as Rylee had a shocked look on her face.

“Harry! It’s beautiful, Harry! Oh my gosh I’m gonna cry, oh my gosh it’s stunning!” Rylee cried as put on the bracelet. “I think it’s perfect, are you joking right now? It’s beautiful look at that, it’s stunning!”

Harry captioned the video declaring that Rylee “deserves the world.”

Harry and Rylee first sparked dating rumors last month when they were seen holding hands at a concert. At the time, they shut down all of the speculation, saying that they’re just “trying to focus on the dancing.”

