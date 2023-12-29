Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Cast Revealed: 15 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Not Coming Back

Grey’s Anatomy is confirmed to return for season 20, which will be the first full season without Ellen Pompeo in the title role, but thankfully several major stars are coming back.

A recent report revealed that six series regulars have signed on to return for the upcoming 20th season, including two actors who have been with the show since day one.

The first promo trailer for the season was just unveiled and it revealed who else will be back on the show.

Season 20 is set to premiere on March 14, 2024 and ABC has announced all of the premiere dates for the upcoming TV season.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is and isn’t returning for Grey’s Anatomy season 20…

