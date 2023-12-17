Adam Driver Says His 'Star Wars' Character Arc Was Changed from Its Original Plan

Adam Driver is revealing that Kylo Ren’s arc in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was originally very different from what made the final cut!

The 40-year-old actor appeared in 2015′s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, 2017′s Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and 2019′s Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker as the villainous Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Adam revealed that director J.J. Abrams changed his character arc from its original plan.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I had an overall arc that in mind that [Abrams] wanted to do,” the Ferrari star said. “His idea was that [Kylo’s] journey was the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident and the most committed to the dark side. And then by the last movie, he’s the most vulnerable and weak. He wanted to start with the opposite. This character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies, he would be the most committed to the dark side. I tried to keep that arc in mind, regardless if that wound up not being the journey anyway, because it changed while shooting. But I was still focused on that.”

Adam added that J.J., who helmed The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, “walked me through what he wanted to do with the character, but you had to sign up and be like, ‘I’m gonna do it,’ and once I did that, I went to London to star for pre-production,”

The actor said that when Rian Johnson was brought on to direct The Last Jedi, Kylo’s arc was taken in “a different direction,” though “it still tracked with the character.”

On The Rise of Skywalker, Adam described how the finished product differed drastically from Kylo’s planned story.

“The last one, it changed into being, you know, about them and the dyad, and things like that, and evolving into Ben Solo,” he explained. “That was never a part of it. He was Ben Solo from the beginning, but there was never a version where we’d see Ben Solo when I first signed up for it.”

If you missed it, Adam Driver revealed the Star Wars scene people won’t let him forget!

Check out Adam Driver’s full interview on The Rich Eisen Show here…