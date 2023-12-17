Ryan Gosling Wanted Ken to Fight His Mink Coat in 'Barbie' Deleted Scene

While filming Barbie, Ryan Gosling pitched a wild fight scene to director Greta Gerwig!

Barbie has taken the film industry by storm in 2023, having grossed over $1 billion worldwide since its release in July.

Many of the film’s deleted scenes have recently come to light, and one of them involves Ryan‘s character Ken squaring up with his coat!

While promoting Barbie‘s streaming release on Max, Greta appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss Ryan‘s pitch of a scene in which Ken fights with his white mink coat during his “I’m Just Ken” musical number.

“One of the ideas that Ryan had was that he would have a dance duet with his mink [coat],” Greta said. “The mink would be fighting him and then love him and then fight him and then eventually defeat him and then he would be birthed anew out of the mink.”

The filmmaker then revealed that the sequence was actually filmed!

“Somewhere there is rehearsal footage of this,” she stated. “It’s in the vault. Even though it didn’t end up being in the movie, it was that kind of openness and everybody bringing these wild, brilliant ideas that allowed [the movie] to happen in its form. We had a fun week exploring what it would be if he did his mink ballet.”

Check out Greta Gerwig’s full interview on The Late Show here…