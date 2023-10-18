Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Delayed a Week Due to His Health

The Late Show was not on the air on Tuesday night (October 18), and now we know why.

Stephen Colbert was diagnosed with COVID, and he’s taking the rest of the week off, he revealed on social media.

The 59-year-old late night host contracted COVID earlier this week and started off by hosting a show at home, but the CBS series has been pulled for the week.

“Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week,” he wrote.

“Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you. In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system.”

He was set to have Rachel Maddow and Keegan-Michael Key as guests this week.

