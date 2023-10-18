'No More Bets' Star Lay Zhang Opens Up About His American Acting Goals & Dream Collaborators

Lay Zhang is opening up about his acting goals.

The 32-year-old No More Bets actor and Chinese rapper and singer-songwriter, who was an original member of the powerhouse K-pop boy band Exo, got candid in a new interview with Variety, out now.

During the discussion, he talked about his acting ambitions, dream collaborators, working with Jackie Chan, and more.

On wanting to work with British director Joe Wright:

“I loved The Darkest Hour and would like to have the opportunity to work with [him]. I like a movie that can dig into the personality and conflict.”

On his acting ambitions stateside:

“I want to be an actor who can bridge between Chinese and American culture. I hope that the success of No More Bets in China is just the beginning of being able to be recognized as an actor in the U.S.”

On his dream collaboration:

“The Weeknd would be at the top of the list. I really like the way he’s changed pop music, and he’s incredible what he’s able to do onstage.”

On what’s most impressive about working with Jackie Chan on next year’s A Legend:

“He does his own stunts.”

On his other dream collaboration:

“Tom Cruise. He does his own stunts,” he says with a laugh.

In No More Bets, a Chinese programmer and a model, enticed by the promise of high-paying jobs, find themselves trapped in a foreign country as prisoners of a scam mill and are forced to be part of their online fraud scheme. Watch the trailer…

His on-screen collaborator Jackie Chan also just revealed another exciting project in the works!