Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 5:09 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Spotted Getting Lunch Together in NYC!

Jennifer Lawrence & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Spotted Getting Lunch Together in NYC!

Did you know that Jennifer Lawrence and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are friends? Well, if you didn’t, then now you do!

The 33-year-old Hunger Games actress and the 38-year-old Fleabag star were spotted out for lunch together on Wednesday afternoon (October 18) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

Jennifer and Phoebe have actually known each other for years. Back in 2019, Amy Schumer shared a photo of all three of them hanging out after attending a performance of David Byrne‘s Broadway show American Utopia.

A few weeks ago, Jennifer was at Paris Fashion Week and met up with the new star of the Hunger Games franchise.

You can watch Phoebe‘s recent movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny right now on digital on demand.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Phoebe Waller-Bridge out for lunch…
jennifer lawrence phoebe waller bridge lunch together 01
jennifer lawrence phoebe waller bridge lunch together 02
jennifer lawrence phoebe waller bridge lunch together 03
jennifer lawrence phoebe waller bridge lunch together 04
jennifer lawrence phoebe waller bridge lunch together 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

