Emma Stone's 'The Curse' Finally Has a Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Emma Stone‘s The Curse is finally here!

The 34-year-old Oscar winner stars alongside The Rehearsal star Nathan Fielder and Oppenheimer‘s Benny Safdie, who co-created, executive produced and wrote the show. Emma executive produced alongside husband Dave McCary.

The show is described as a “genre-bending SHOWTIME® series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.”

Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to watch the show first, on Friday, November 10. It will then premiere on the Showtime channel on Sunday, November 12.

