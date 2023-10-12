Comedian Jeff Dye Arrested, Charged with DUI

Comedian Jeff Dye has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody by the Burbank Police Department at 9:56 a.m. on Sunday (October 8). He was released from Burbank Jail without bail at 1:04 p.m.

Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department stated that after authorities responded to a traffic collision at around 9:30 a.m., “Witnesses relayed the driver of a white Tesla collided with a tree and the driver fled on foot. Based on witness description, the driver was located just a few blocks east of the scene and detained pending [an] investigation,” People reports.

Jeff‘s lawyer Andrew B. Leventhal told EW in a statement, “Although no one was injured, this is a traumatic event for Jeff. We ask that you reserve judgment and respect his privacy as I take care of this matter. He is presumed innocent.”

Jeff is best known for his appearance on NBC’s comedy competition, Last Comic Standing, in 2008. He has also participated in shows such as The Masked Singer, American Ninja Warrior, Lip Sync Battle, and The Tonight Show.