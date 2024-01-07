Emma Stone Dedicates Golden Globes 2024 Win to Husband Dave McCary - Watch Now!

Emma Stone is a winner!

The 35-year-old actress won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In her acceptance speech, Emma dedicated her award to husband Dave McCary.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This is amazing, thank you. Dave, I have to start with you really quickly,” Emma said. “I love you very much. Thank you for everything!”

Also in her speech, Emma sang her praises for director Yorgos Lanthimos.

“Yorgos, I don’t know what I could say to you that I haven’t said to you already,” Emma said. “But I will forever be grateful that we met. Forever. And playing Bella was unbelievable.”

She continued, “I think this is a rom-com. I see this as a rom-com, but in this sense of Bella falls in love with life itself rather than a person, and she accepts the good and the bad in equal measure. And that really made me look at life differently. And that all of it counts and all of it is important. And she has stayed with me deeply, so this means the world to me. Thank you so much.”

Emma and Dave have been married since 2020 and share daughter Louise, who was born on March 13, 2021.

You can check out the full list of Golden Globes winners here!